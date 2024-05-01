Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.