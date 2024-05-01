Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

Shares of HLAN opened at $88.50 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

