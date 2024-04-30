Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 6.5%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARKR shares. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

