Norden Group LLC Sells 821 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.3% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.