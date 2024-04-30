Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

CRNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

