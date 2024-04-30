Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

