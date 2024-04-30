Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.25 to $4.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
LGND stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $94.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LGND
Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.