G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, G999 has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.