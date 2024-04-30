Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

