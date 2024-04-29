McAdam LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 123,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.17. 265,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.