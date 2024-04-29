Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Declines By 19.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.9 %

WSP Global stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. WSP Global has a one year low of $127.97 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.