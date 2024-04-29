Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Declines By 19.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.
WSP Global Trading Up 1.9 %
WSP Global stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. WSP Global has a one year low of $127.97 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17.
WSP Global Company Profile
