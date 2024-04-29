Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,543 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after buying an additional 1,059,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,650,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.13 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

