Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQWL opened at $91.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $617.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.