Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACB

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.