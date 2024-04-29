Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

