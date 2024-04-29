Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.00) on Monday. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.01.
About Gresham Technologies
