AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.32.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 3.71% of AmpliTech Group worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

