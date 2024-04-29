Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Shares of BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.24.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.