Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.49 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

