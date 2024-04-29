Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expands By 12.2%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Astra Space Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.69 on Monday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
About Astra Space
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astra Space
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.