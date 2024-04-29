AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.13-$11.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.08.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.90. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

