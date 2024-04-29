iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 634,244 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.