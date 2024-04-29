Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

AMED stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

