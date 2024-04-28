Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 3,663 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

