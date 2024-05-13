FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

FSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after buying an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

