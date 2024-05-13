Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 11.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,380,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,818,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

