Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. 145,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

