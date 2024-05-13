Robert W. Baird Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 3,417,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,452. The company has a market capitalization of $706.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

