Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,804,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567,987. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.