USA Financial Formulas Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,863. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

