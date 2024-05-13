Hermez Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,443.65 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00006416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.01 million and approximately $33,443.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,096.72 or 1.00066785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0075093 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,157.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

