Moonbeam Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $235.17 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00052028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,118,509,412 coins and its circulating supply is 863,254,698 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

