PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 45,355 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $49.83.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.