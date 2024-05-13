Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.00

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $155.76, with a volume of 56584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.59.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

