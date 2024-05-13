iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 104,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 217,300 shares.The stock last traded at $144.63 and had previously closed at $144.38.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 572.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $647,000.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

