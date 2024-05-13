United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,832,000 after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after buying an additional 532,934 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,687. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

