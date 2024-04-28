Monero Trading Up 3.1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $124.37 or 0.00195366 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $44.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,658.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.00755102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00132828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00045810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00105244 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,429,502 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

