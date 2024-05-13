Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 73,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

