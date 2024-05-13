The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Decreased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 3.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $26,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 64,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 67,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. 64,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.