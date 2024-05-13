Summit Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of SPS Commerce worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.15. 80,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,777. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

