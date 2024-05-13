MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $56.68 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $56.68 or 0.00089825 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $320.49 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,073.37 or 0.99955063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 55.60225092 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $7,461,450.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

