North Growth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Integer accounts for about 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

