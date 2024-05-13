Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,693 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 306,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

