North Growth Management Ltd. Buys 80,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,696,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

