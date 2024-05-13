Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $1,326.21. 123,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,224.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,175.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $739.61 and a 52-week high of $1,358.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

