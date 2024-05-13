Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.23. The stock had a trading volume of 266,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

