KeyCorp Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $64.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of PZZA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 1,224,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,148. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,124,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

