Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Kendall A. Kowalski Sells 15,948 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

