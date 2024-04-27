Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,152 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

IQLT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 925,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,917. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

