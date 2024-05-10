120,265 Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,126,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of ICF International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ICF International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ICF International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 63.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.58 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

